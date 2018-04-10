Three earthquakes detected near Arnold on Tuesday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A series of earthquakes have rattled folks near Arnold in central Nebraska this week.

As a mom of five under 10, Leron Bierman's first thought was the kids were up to something.

"I was in the kitchen and it just kind of rumbled," she said. "My first thought was who's falling off of what and where, because it just rumbled."

She said it rattled jars and dishes in the home.

"Then there was another bump, like it had another bump in its system," she said. It follows an earthquake on Monday.

Bierman's husband was in the barn during the Tuesday quake.

"The barn was shaking, the ground was shaking," she said. She said there was no damage in the area.

Bierman said they made a note of it on the calendar, and are curious if it'll have an effect on the farm.

"They say lightning and thunder causes a nitrogen reaction, so it makes me curious is there a soil reaction, I don't know. I'd like to hear what the experts say," she said.

A third earthquake was detected at 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday.



The first earthquake was detected around 6:41 a.m. near Arnold on Tuesday according to a tweet from Quake Report ran by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At 6:55 a.m. USGS detected a 2.5 earthquake in the same area.

According to a professor with the Conservation Survey Division at the University of Nebraska says the earthquakes on Tuesday could be aftershocks from an earthquake detected on Monday.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake centered around four miles southeast of Arnold occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

