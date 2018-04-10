$1M in pot seized after traffic stop in eastern Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have seized 260 pounds (118 kilograms) of marijuana and arrested a driver in eastern Nebraska's York County.

The York News-Times reports that the pot's estimated street value is $1 million and was found Monday afternoon after a routine traffic stop along Interstate 80, 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of York.

Sheriff's Lt. Paul Vrbka says a deputy reported smelling the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, so he searched it. Vrbka says the pot was found in eight duffel bags.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.