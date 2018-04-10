Stop the Heist: Protect Your Identity from Thieves

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A special program in Lincoln is teaching people not to be scammed

AARP and the Better Business Bureau teamed up to bring Eva Velasquez, a nationally known consumer fraud expert, as the keynote speaker.

About 200 people came to learn tips on how not to get scammed and warning signals.

One clue you're being scammed? The scammer asks for a gift card from a popular store.