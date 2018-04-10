Huskers Split Series with Hawkeyes

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska softball team (28-14, 6-5 Big Ten) split the doubleheader with Iowa (19-18, 5-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday after shutting out the Hawkeyes in game two by a score of 3-0.

Olivia Ferrell improved to 8-4, pitching 5.0 innings and giving up six hits. She had no walks and one strikeout. Kaylan Jablonski earned her sixth save of the season, which ties her for second in the senior record books and ties her for second overall in the NU history books. She pitched 2.0 innings, giving up no hits, no walks and recording three strikeouts.

Lauren Shaw dropped to 3-7 on the season, pitching 5.0 innings. She gave up six hits and one earned run. She also had three strikeouts.

The Huskers had seven hits against Iowa. Tristen Edwards and Jablonski each had two, while Madi Unzicker, Bri Cassidy and Taylor Otte each had one.

The game was scoreless through the first three and a half innings. In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers took a 1-0 lead, after singles from Edwards, Jablonski and Madi Unzicker.

In the top of the fifth, the Hawkeyes put runners on first and second with two outs. With another single, the lead runner was sent home to try to tie the game, but the Huskers had different plans. Gina Metzler made a great throw from left field to Bri Cassidy, who tagged the runner out at the plate to keep the Huskers in the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska extended its lead with help from a pair of Iowa errors. Laura Barrow reached on an error and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. Then, Edwards doubled, but a fielding error allowed Boruff to score and Edwards to go to third. Jablonski delivered a perfect bunt and reached first, while Edwards scored to put the Huskers up 3-0.

Nebraska is back in action this weekend when it hosts Purdue for a three-game series. Due to weather, the weekend schedule has been changed. The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. Game three will be played on Saturday or Sunday. Check Huskers.com for updates and more information.