Gov. Ricketts criticizes property tax plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against an effort to draw Nebraska lawmakers into a special session to address complaints about high property taxes.

Ricketts told reporters he sees "no need" for a special session, arguing that it wouldn't accomplish anything.

The Republican governor says on Twitter that lawmakers "shouldn't even be considering" a special session and accuses them of being "fixated on increasing taxes.

