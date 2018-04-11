Norfolk man sentenced to 16 years behind bars

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 31-year-old Norfolk man accused of having an arsenal of guns while dealing drugs has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say Chadwick Lynn Board was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years after earlier pleading guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute and possess more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and another count of possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, which added a five-year term to his sentence.