Lawmakers send Nebraska job-licensing bill to final vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would require regular reviews of Nebraska's job-licensing rules is headed to a final vote in the Legislature.

The measure won second-round approval from lawmakers Tuesday with a voice vote.

Supporters say the measure would help reduce regulations and increase competition in a variety of professions that are regulated by the state. Lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to scale back requirements for individual professions, but the new legislation by Sen. Laura Ebke, of Crete, would take a more sweeping approach.

Nebraska requires licenses for about 200 professions, ranging from massage therapists and potato shippers to dentists and teachers.