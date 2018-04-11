Speaker of the House Paul Ryan not seeking re-election

Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska news from Channel 8 Eyewitness News.More >>
Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior," Officer Angela Sands said.
What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in Cabo.
The mother of a young boy said Tuesday that she has forgiven all involved after an Omaha school bust hit and killed her 8-year-old son, who had just gotten off the bus Monday.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 31-year-old Norfolk man accused of having an arsenal of guns while dealing drugs has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say Chadwick Lynn Board was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years after earlier pleading guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute and possess more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and another count of possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, which added a five-year term to
Authorities have seized 260 pounds (118 kilograms) of marijuana and arrested a driver in eastern Nebraska's York County.
On Tuesday night, the city hosted an open house at the Rococo Theatre.
A series of earthquakes have rattled folks near Arnold in central Nebraska this week.
Lincoln Police said a person of interest in a Kansas murder may be in Lincoln.
For the second day in a row, central Nebraska felt an earthquake. the USGS said a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit south of Arnold Tuesday morning at 6:41 a.m.
At 89 the star talks beauty secrets, the Fonz, and new book My Days: Happy and Otherwise
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies
WARM & breezy today...
