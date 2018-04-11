CVS employee prevents elderly woman from being scammed

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A quick thinking CVS employee prevent an elderly woman from being scammed out of several hundred dollars.

The 74-year-old woman noticed a pop up on her computer screen notifying her that her computer was infected. It directed her to call the company and resolve the issue.

The woman was told she needed to pay $99 to fix the issue and for an additional $149 she would receive a one year service plan. She was told to get a CVS gift card and call back with the numbers.

The victim went to CVS to purchase the gift cards and an employee alerted the woman it was a scam, she did not suffer any loss.