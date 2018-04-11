Traffic stop lands two people in jail - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Traffic stop lands two people in jail

Traffic stop lands two people in jail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Early Wednesday morning Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near 20th and Cornhusker Highway.

The car had no license plates and failed to signal a lane change.

The driver, 33-year-old Lamar Woolridge, had a suspended license. Officers ran the VIN since the vehicle did not have license plates and found the car had been reported stolen in Hamilton County office on April 4. 

Officers found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and methamphetamine was located on the floor near the passenger, 22-year-old Malicia Lynn.

Woolridge was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges. He's a multi-state felon with prior convictions including robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, carrying a concealed weapon; subsequent offense, and driving under suspension. Lynn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LPD officer shows restraint saves mans life

    LPD officer shows restraint saves mans life

    LPD officer shows restraint saves mans life

    Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.

    More >>

    Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.

    More >>

  • Omaha couple stranded in Mexico after severe car crash

    Omaha couple stranded in Mexico after severe car crash

    Omaha couple stranded in Mexico after severe car crash

    What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in Cabo. 

    More >>

    What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in Cabo. 

    More >>

  • Walgreens employee prevents elderly woman from being scammed

    Walgreens employee prevents elderly woman from being scammed

    Walgreens employee prevents elderly woman from being scammed

    The 74 year old woman noticed a pop up on her computer screen notifying her that her computer was infected. It directed her to call the company and resolve the issue.  

    More >>

    The 74 year old woman noticed a pop up on her computer screen notifying her that her computer was infected. It directed her to call the company and resolve the issue.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.