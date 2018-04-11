Traffic stop lands two people in jail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Early Wednesday morning Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near 20th and Cornhusker Highway.

The car had no license plates and failed to signal a lane change.

The driver, 33-year-old Lamar Woolridge, had a suspended license. Officers ran the VIN since the vehicle did not have license plates and found the car had been reported stolen in Hamilton County office on April 4.

Officers found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and methamphetamine was located on the floor near the passenger, 22-year-old Malicia Lynn.

Woolridge was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges. He's a multi-state felon with prior convictions including robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, carrying a concealed weapon; subsequent offense, and driving under suspension. Lynn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.