Lancaster Event Center to host National high school finals rodeo

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Lancaster Event Center is breaking ground to expand their campgrounds... outdoor arena and grandstand.

"Alright, 1... 2... 3... let 'er fly. Alright!"

The Lancaster Event Center will hold the 20–20 and 20–21 national high school finals rodeo.

Students from America, Canada, Mexico and Australia will all come to Lincoln for the event.

"Great opportunity to show what a beautiful city of Lincoln we have, and of course, highlight all the great career opportunities, as well as showing some Nebraska hospitality."

Aroung 1,700 students and their families will travel to Lincoln for the event.

One of the requirements to get the events at the Lancaster Event Center is to make almost 3 million dollars in improvements.