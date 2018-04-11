Haji Mohamed's mother speaks out on son's death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The mother of the 8 year old boy killed by a school bus spoke out today.

“Yes that's his normal routine, he goes to school and he comes back home.”

Haji Mohamed of Omaha had just gotten off the bus yesterday.

Police say he darted across the street in front of it and was hit.

His mother said it happened so fast.

Haji's mom Amina Khamis said, "I can't blame it on anyone, I need to set my soles free. In order to set it free, to let it go, you cannot blame no one. It wasn't his fault, nor the bus drivers."

Counselors were at Haji's school today to help classmates cope with the loss.

