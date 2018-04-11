Weekend Weather Alters Purdue-Nebraska Series Schedule

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Due to weather predictions, the Nebraska softball team will play a doubleheader against Purdue on Friday, April 13 beginning at 3 p.m. Game three will be played on Saturday or Sunday. An official date and start time for will be announced later this week, based on weather.
Additionally, the World’s Largest Softball Tailgate, originally scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. Instead, the Huskers invite fans to join them for Fan Appreciation Weekend during the final home series of the season on April 27-29. Activities and promotions will be announced at a later date.
