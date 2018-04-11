Husker Baseball Weekend Schedule Changes

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
The schedule for this weekend's baseball series between Nebraska and Iowa has been changed due to impending weather. Friday will consist of a doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m. (CT). ESPNU will televise the first game of that doubleheader.
The third game of the series will be played on either Saturday or Sunday based on weather and will be determined later this week.
