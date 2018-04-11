New sports coalition looks to bring more sporting events to Nebraska

Posted By: Alden German

Baseball, basketball, volleyball, and of course, football. Nebraska loves sports, and a new statewide organization seeks to bring more, national sporting events to the state.

Sports Nebraska is a coalition of eleven Nebraska cities, including Lincoln and Kearney. The goal is to get sporting event planners to pick Nebraska to hold their events.

"One of the main benefits of this organization is to go to these national conferences. By doing that we can collaborate and pool some of our resources, people, and funding to maybe help sponsor some larger events where we can get in front of a lot of these larger sports organizations,” said Derek Bombeck of Sports Nebraska.

Tourism is a significant aspect of Nebraska's economy and with sports tourism at an all time high, worth $15 billion dollars a year, the state wants to increase their presence.

Why could Nebraska be an ideal location for these events?

"Nebraska really bites on to sports. So we show up, we fill the stands and I think that's really important when you're trying to create an event atmosphere for participants,” said Lynelle Fritzen of Sports Nebraska.

Another reason is our location. Being in the central U.S., Nebraska would be a centralized location for many around the country. The idea has some of the smaller town's excited.

"We may not be able to host some of the national U.S. events or regional type events but maybe there's something smaller that Kearney's market would actually fit perfect for," said Fritzen.

For their first mission, Sports Nebraska will be attending the National Association of Sports Commissions Symposium in Minneapolis at the end of the month. It's there that they hope to make their presence known and woo new clients to experience the good life.

The list of participating Nebraska communities and organizations are Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, Omaha Sports Commission, Sarpy County, and South Sioux City.