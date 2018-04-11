Motorcyclist from South Omaha fatal crash identified

UPDATE:

The motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning has been identified by Omaha Police as 31-year-old Juan J. Moreno-Tamayo.

According to police, a 2001 Ford Explorer was driving northbound on 32nd Street when it failed to yield at a stop sign, striking Moreno-Tamayo while he was riding his motorcycle. Moreno-Tamayo ended up under the vehicle. The driver then fled the scene with his vehicle, running over Moreno-Tamayo and his motorcycle in the process.

The license plate of the Explorer is UKE591 and it is registered to Luis Velasquez-Ortiz.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area of 32nd and Q after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the car collided with the motorcyclist and fled the scene to the West. Police do not have a suspect at this time, just a vehicle description.

The motorcyclist who died was an adult male that has not yet been identified.