Community Learning Center's in Lincoln

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Today members of the Safe and Successful Kids Community Coalition discussed how Community Learning Centers (CLC) and school resource officers could keep Lincoln Public Schools safe.



Recently the city of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools came together and have agreed to add more resource officers inside of the Lincoln schools, and as a part of a Joint Public Agency.

But another part of that Joint Public Agency is additional funding to Lincoln Public Schools Community Learning Center.



"We do things best in this city when we do things together that collaborative message is the message of Lincoln Community Learning Center," says Kathy Danek of Lincoln Board of Education.



A Community Learning Center is an after school program for students to go and get help with their school work, and to connect with teachers after school hours



"Over that time I have seen the power of CLC's to help children be better students and reach high achievement," added Danek "the families thrive and strength neighborhood families' no–profit partners all working together for the development of our children."



These Community Learning Centers are mostly funded by non–profits and currently all 26 of the Community Learning Center have non–profit partners that help fund the program.

But the other main part of this new joint public agency is the addition of school resource officers to many of the Lincoln Public Middle and Elementary schools

"Resource officers are member of our agency with a passion to serve kids they have advanced training and they have clearly defined roles," said Jeff Bliemeister of Lincoln Police Chief "distinct from the administrative discipline that will continue to be handled just as if is today by the schools' officials."



Now to pay for all of this joint public agency, the city and Lincoln Public Schools would work with the property tax levy. and they say it would not affect your taxes.