National Barbershop Quartet Day: Fever Quartet

National Barbershop Quartet Day: Fever Quartet

It is National Barbershop Quartet, and Fever Quartet stopped by Channel 8 News! 

Fever Quartet finished 4th place in a regional competition last year, and they'll compete again at the end of April in Topeka, Kansas. 

