Rollover accident sends two to the hospital

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

One car was flipped on it's top in the intersection, and the other had severe damage to the front.

"Preliminarily, we're finding out that one vehicle traveling north bound on 48th Street violated a red light and struck an east bound vehicle on O Street," said Sgt. Todd Hruza.

Police believe the vehicle that flipped was not the one that ran the red light.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation is still ongoing.