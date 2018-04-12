Lincoln man sentenced after accident that injured bicyclist

(AP) A Lincoln man who was drunk when he hit and badly injured a bicyclist, then tried to walk away, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

26-year-old Shane Heinen was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to DUI causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Police say Heinen was drunk when he ran a red light at a Lincoln intersection the night of Sept. 21, hitting Joe Billesbach, a Beatrice city councilman.