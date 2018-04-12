Some lawmakers still pushing for special session - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers are drawing this year's session to an end, but some are pushing for more time to address complaints about rising property taxes.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer told lawmakers Wednesday that they will receive a certified letter asking them whether they want to convene a special session to try to lower property taxes. An attempt to reach a compromise over the weekend failed.

