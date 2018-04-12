Nebraska lawmakers OK higher speed limits, but not on I-80

Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.More >>
It is National Barbershop Quartet, and Fever Quartet stopped by Channel 8 News!More >>
According to Omaha police, a Ford Explorer was driving northbound on 32nd Street when it failed to yield at a stop sign, striking the motorcyclist.More >>
A Lincoln man who was drunk when he hit and badly injured a bicyclist, then tried to walk away, has been sentenced to three years in prison. 26-year-old Shane Heinen was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to DUI causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Police say Heinen was drunk when he ran a red light at a Lincoln intersection the night of Sept. 21, hitting Joe Billesbach, a Beatrice city councilman.More >>
One more warm & dry day...More >>
