Man arrested for threatening noisy neighbor with loaded rifle

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Malachi Felthauser for pointing a loaded rifle at his neighbor Wednesday night.

Officers said they originally responded to his 10th and C apartment building after Felthauser filed a noise complaint on his neighbor.

After interviewing the neighbor, police discovered Felthauser confronted the neighbor with a loaded gun.

Felthauser told police he thought “it’d be the best way to get his point across.”

He was arrested for making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.