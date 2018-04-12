Nursing home employee allegedly steals narcotics from residents

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A nursing home employee was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly stealing narcotic pills from residents.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Joan Jilek stole 22 oxycontin and oxycodone pills while working at the Waverly Care Center.

She’s charged with aquiring a controlled substance by fraud.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said one of her duties was distributing medicine to residents, and coworkers eventually noticed pill counts were off.

They believe she was stealing the resident’s pills for about three weeks before her arrest.