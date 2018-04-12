Teen lights cars on fire with fireworks

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two cars are totaled and another two are damaged after Lincoln teen claims to have accidentally started them on fire.

Lincoln police said 18-year-old Megan Chandler was showing off artillery shells that were in the glove box of her car.

Chandler told officers the cigarette she was smoking accidentally lit the fireworks, starting the fire.

The fire spread to four vehicles.

Chandler was arrested for criminal mischief and cited for possession of marijuana.