Stolen gun from 2016 found in sewer

LES service crews found a gun in a sewage drain Wednesday morning near NW 12th St. and Upland Ave. The crews called police who came and recovered the gun.

The gun was partially rusted by its serial number was in tact. It was then determined that the gun was stolen from Big Shots in 2016.

Police have no leads on who may have dropped the gun in the sewer drain or how long it may have been there.