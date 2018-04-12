Officials investigating possible incident at Offutt Air Force Ba - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officials investigating possible incident at Offutt Air Force Base

Officials say they are investigating a possible incident at Offutt Air Force Base and have closed the gate to STRATCOM out of "an abundance of caution."

According to a press release, a military working dog indicated a potential threat while making a routine vehicle inspection around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews from Offutt and the Douglas County explosives ordinance disposal unit are responding. Increased security is also in effect.

"Offutt personnel should expect delays while traveling on base until otherwise notified," the release said.

Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

