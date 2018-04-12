Husker Quarterback Announces Release From Program - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Husker Quarterback Announces Release From Program

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Sophomore Quarterback Patrick O'Brien officially announced that he will be transferring from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.  His request was accepted and granted Husker Head Coach Scott Frost. 

O'Brien posted the following statement on Twitter: 

I would like to announce that I have been granted my release from the University of Nebraska.  I am so incredibly blessed with being able to spend the past two and a half years at this university. I have created amazing relationships with people that will last a lifetime and I'm so appreciative of all the support I have received during my time here.  I want to thank Coach Frost and all of his staff the short time I spent with them was great and I learned a lot but it just wasn't the right fit.  I want to also thank Coach Riley and Coach Langsdorf as they were the first ones to offer me a scholarship and to allow me to come to such a special school. I will always be a supporter of Nebraska football and that will last a lifetime. I want to thank the fans for making my experience here so awesome, you have been so supportive and words can't describe how thankful I am.  I loved every moment I spent at this school and will cherish it for a lifetime. I now will move on to a new school as I look to continue my football career.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rollover accident sends two to the hospital

    Rollover accident sends two to the hospital

    Rollover accident sends two to the hospital

    Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Nursing home employee allegedly steals narcotics from residents

    Nursing home employee allegedly steals narcotics from residents

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A nursing home employee was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly stealing narcotic pills from residents. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Joan Jilek stole 22 oxycontin and oxycodone pills while working at the Waverly Care Center. She’s charged with aquiring a controlled substance by fraud. Sheriff Terry Wagner said one of her duties was distributing medicine to residents, and coworker...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A nursing home employee was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly stealing narcotic pills from residents. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Joan Jilek stole 22 oxycontin and oxycodone pills while working at the Waverly Care Center. She’s charged with aquiring a controlled substance by fraud. Sheriff Terry Wagner said one of her duties was distributing medicine to residents, and coworker...More >>

  • Family of Norris teen killed in accident honor her memory

    Family of Norris teen killed in accident honor her memory

    Family of Norris teen killed in accident honor her memory

    Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class. 

    More >>

    Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.