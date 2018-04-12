NEB SB: Nebraska, Purdue Set to Play Game Three on Sunday

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska and Purdue will play game three of this weekend’s series on April 15 at noon, as originally scheduled. Earlier this week, it was announced that game three would be played on Saturday or Sunday based on weather, but both coaches have agreed not to play on Saturday. Games one and two will be played on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., as announced earlier this week. The first 500 fans on Friday will get a free Husker visor. All three games will be available on BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required) and Huskers.com (radio).

As a reminder, the World’s Largest Softball Tailgate, originally scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. Instead, the Huskers invite fans to join them for Fan Appreciation Weekend during the final home series of the season on April 27-29. Activities and promotions will be announced at a later date.