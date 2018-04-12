Winter storm warnings and watches posted for portions of Nebraska

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches of snow are possible in North Central Nebraska with localized amounts up to 17 inches of snow along the South Dakota border. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. Some of the cities included in the warning are: Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson.

A winter storm watch remains in effect from Friday Evening through Saturday evening for the following cities: Creighton, Bloomfield, Crofton, Wausa,

Verdigre, Niobrara, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, Coleridge, Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Neligh, Elgin, Pierce, Plainview, Osmond, Wayne, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, Schuyler, David City, Seward, and Milford. Winds blowing up to 50 mph could create whiteout conditions and 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible with localized amounts up to 14 inches of snow. Ice accumulations are also possible.

Travel could be difficult to impossible in these regions. At this time, Lincoln is not part of the watch area. Stay tuned to Channel 8 Eyewitness News for the latest weather developments. To check the latest road conditions click on the following link: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=cameras