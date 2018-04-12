UPDATE: Blizzard warnings and watches posted for much of Nebraska

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for a good portion of western and central Nebraska. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible in Central Nebraska with localized amounts up to 8 north of Highway 92 are expected. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. Some of the cities included in the warning are: Bellaire, Smith Center, Kensington, Osborne, Downs, Greeley, Spalding, Scotia, Wolbach, Fullerton, Genoa, St. Libory, Central City, Stromsburg, Osceola, Shelby, Polk, Grand Island, Aurora, York, Hastings, Sutton, Harvard, Clay Center, Edgar, Fairfield, Geneva, Exeter, Fairmont, Inavale, Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Rosemont, Bladen, Bostwick, Superior and Nelson.

A winter storm watch remains in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening for the following cities: Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago,

Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, Schuyler, David City, Seward, and Milford. Blizzard conditions are possible with winds blowing up to 50 mph. The strong winds and snow could create whiteout conditions and 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible with localized amounts up to 8 inches of snow. Ice accumulations are also possible. Lincoln is not included in the Blizzard warning or winter storm watch at this time. Some areas could see isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through.

In Western Nebraska near Sidney, travel conditions are nearly impossible at this time. For the latest updates, go to www.511nebraska.gov.