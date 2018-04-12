Weather related cancellations and postponements - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Weather related cancellations and postponements

Posted:

Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
-PAWS ON PRAIRIE event scheduled at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center this Saturday, April 14th from 2- 4pm is CANCELLED and being rescheduled to Saturday, July 28, 10am – 12pm.

-The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation’s annual 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk and Kids Dash set for Saturday, April 14, 2018 on the Cowboy Trail in Norfolk has been cancelled due to the expected snow storm. 

-The Seward Calf Classic (originally April 14) is postponed to April 22.

-The grand opening ceremony of Nebraska’s first zip line tour scheduled for Sunday, April 15, has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.
The event will now take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Camp Crossed Arrows.

