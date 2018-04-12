Nebraska Lawmakers Meet with Trump

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Today President Trump hosted a handful of lawmakers from the Midwest to discuss a slew of topics that impact farmers and ranchers here in the Great Plains, which included Governor Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse, and Rep. Don Bacon.



"Well this really demonstrates that President Trump is listening," said Gov. Ricketts about the meeting "and that he cares about our farmer and ranchers, and that he has got the back our farmers and ranchers."



They met at the White House to discuss the recent trade tariffs with China, the United States involvement with TPP, and the sale of E–15.



"It was a really good discussion the Senators, Congressmen, and Governors that were there our main message was the importance of trade the importance to have those exports markets for our AG producers and especially in Nebraska how that affects our entire state economy," commented Sen. Deb Fischer.



Also in the meeting farmers subsidies were discussed and shot down.



"Universally in the room there was push back saying, farmers want trade not aide," says Gov. Ricketts "that our farmers just want the chance to compete in the in the market place their not looking for additional subsisted."



But the feeling from most of the Nebraska lawmakers was positive after the meeting with the President.



"The positive coming out of this meeting was the president's committed to renegotiating TPP and getting us back into that and making sure that it works for America, and secondly 12 month long E–15 for Ethanol, which will have a huge impact on our corn growers and many of our industries in Eastern Nebraska," added Rep. Don Bacon.