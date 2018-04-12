Officer Kerrie Orozco remembered after her death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Omaha, Neb.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of the death of Omaha Police officer Kerrie Orozco, who was shot and killed by a wanted felon.

Those who work with her family tell 3 News Now, Orozco’s family is working to move forward after her death.

There are still a number of efforts to keep her legacy alive, including a special plaque for Orozco at the special police exhibit at the Durham Museum.

Meanwhile, in Congress, Nebraska 2nd district representative Don Bacon spoke about the “Kerrie Orozco Act” on the House floor.

If approved, it would help relatives of those killed in the line of duty, including Orozco’s husband Hector, get their immigration applications processed quicker.

