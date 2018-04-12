It's been almost two weeks since the cardboard ban began, officials say its going well

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln's cardboard ban started April 1st.

So far, recycling centers are seeing more and more cardboard and customers every day.

"Prior to the ban we were doing about 40 tons a day, and now we are up to about 50 tons,” Kelly McReynoldson with Mid-America Recycling said.

He expects this to continue, as more Lincoln residents start complying with the ban.

City officials also said it's been a success.

"We think it's going very well, we've been doing some inspections of hauler loads at the landfills and there's hardly any cardboard in them,” Donna Garden, with Public Works and Utilities said.

But not everyone feels this way.

Channel 8 has heard concerns about loose cardboard blowing in the wind, after being left behind by trash haulers because it had been placed with the regular garbage.

Public works says this hasn't been a widespread issue.

"One report to the city, but we haven't heard or seen much of this. Our haulers do have to take it out of the bin, but they've been doing a good job of removing the cardboard and putting it under the bin so it doesn't blow away,” Garden said.

Brad Uribe, with Uribe Refuse said if everybody complied, and there are a lot of people who aren’t, then this problem wouldn’t exist.

Uribe wasn't able to go on camera today but said, while the cardboard ban is good for the environment, it's tough for the trash haulers.

He says they've seen 800 new subscribers to their recycling service, and can't keep up with the demand.

Garden they're confident issues like these will get worked out over time.

"We think people will get very used to this and maybe even throw other recyclables in their bins as well,” Garden said.

If you still need to comply with this law, head to this website and find out how you can: