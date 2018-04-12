30 Rock star helps debut Lincoln's new comedy club - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

30 Rock star helps debut Lincoln's new comedy club

The ribbon was cut on the Comedy Loft's opening night Thursday.

It's located in the Creamery building in the Historic Haymarket.

A sold out house packed the venue for some laughs.

"We had a good meal out and then we're here to have some good belly laughs, so it's a good thing to do," said Janet Wendland of Lincoln.  "I really hope people get out and support it because it's pretty awesome that they're trying it."

Channel 8's very own Rod Fowler emceed the event.

Gracing the stage on opening night were two local acts, then the headliner, Kevin Brown of 30 Rock fame.

Brown said it's important to help spread comedy culture around.

"I love the craft of comedy," Brown said.  "So when comedy clubs open up, giving young comedians an opportunity to get stage time, that's everything.  So, it's going to be real important for Lincoln, Nebraska and all of Nebraska to support this club."

Brown said he's honored to be a part of the Comedy Loft's kickoff.

The crowd seemed to be having a great time.

"I love comedy clubs," Wendland said.  "We all need to laugh more so it's important to be here."

It will also offer open mic nights starting later this month.

Many more national acts are coming to Lincoln in the upcoming weeks.

You can check them out by visiting: https://www.comedyloft.club/upcoming-shows

