Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

There was a two vehicle crash at the intersection of 48th and R streets in Lincoln just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a truck was traveling south on 48th St. and ran a red light, hitting a car going west on R St.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the car was trapped for a short time and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate her.

Police are still investigating.