Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them.More >>
One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them.More >>
A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus.More >>
A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
According to a press release, a military working dog indicated a potential threat while making a routine vehicle inspection around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
According to a press release, a military working dog indicated a potential threat while making a routine vehicle inspection around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.More >>
Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.More >>
The 74 year old woman noticed a pop up on her computer screen notifying her that her computer was infected. It directed her to call the company and resolve the issue.More >>
The 74 year old woman noticed a pop up on her computer screen notifying her that her computer was infected. It directed her to call the company and resolve the issue.More >>
Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
Lincoln police responded to an accident in the intersection of 48th & O Streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust Wednesday on Interstate 80. Over 100 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana, 12 ounces of THC ginger beer, as well as hash and wax.More >>
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust Wednesday on Interstate 80. Over 100 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana, 12 ounces of THC ginger beer, as well as hash and wax.More >>