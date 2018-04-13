Woman trapped after two vehicle crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:

There was a two vehicle crash at the intersection of 48th and R streets in Lincoln just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a truck was traveling south on 48th St. and ran a red light, hitting a car going west on R St. 

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the car was trapped for a short time and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate her.

Police are still investigating. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

  • Winter storm warnings and watches posted for portions of Nebraska

    Winter storm warnings and watches posted for portions of Nebraska

    A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.  A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus. 

    More >>

    A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.  A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.