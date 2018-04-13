A link to road conditions across the state - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A link to road conditions across the state

A link to road conditions across the state

Posted: Updated:

Winter weather is expected through large portions of the state this weekend. Blizzard warning and winter weather advisories are in effect. The Nebraska State Patrol has urged caution over the weekend and you might want to see the latest road conditions before you go out.

Here's a link to 511 for the latest road conditions:

https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=winterDriving

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

  • A link to road conditions across the state

    A link to road conditions across the state

    A link to road conditions across the state

    Winter weather is expected through large portions of the state this weekend. Blizzard warning and winter weather advisories are in effect. The Nebraska State Patrol has urged caution over the weekend and you might want to see the latest road conditions before you go out. Here's a link to 511 for the latest road conditions: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=winterDrivingMore >>
    Winter weather is expected through large portions of the state this weekend. Blizzard warning and winter weather advisories are in effect. The Nebraska State Patrol has urged caution over the weekend and you might want to see the latest road conditions before you go out. Here's a link to 511 for the latest road conditions: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=winterDrivingMore >>

  • Nebraska State Patrol urges caution ahead of winter weather

    Nebraska State Patrol urges caution ahead of winter weather

    Nebraska State Patrol urges caution ahead of winter weather

    Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol: As the National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Storm Watches for a majority of Nebraska counties, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be prepared for the potential of hazardous conditions. The expected storm could make driving difficult in many parts of the state. “Some forecasts for this storm are indicating the possibility of more than a foot of snow in parts of northern Nebra...

    More >>

    Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol: As the National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Storm Watches for a majority of Nebraska counties, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be prepared for the potential of hazardous conditions. The expected storm could make driving difficult in many parts of the state. “Some forecasts for this storm are indicating the possibility of more than a foot of snow in parts of northern Nebra...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.