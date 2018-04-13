Home Burglary in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Home Burglary in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

8@klkntv.com 

A man is recovering right now after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when four men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.

The suspects stole several items including a wallet, marijuana, and $200. 

Officers say 32 year–old Joseph Delle was seen running from the home and a search discovered he had some of the victims belongings.

He has been arrested for robbery.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Home Burglary in Lincoln

    Home Burglary in Lincoln

     A man is recovering right after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when 4 men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.

    More >>

     A man is recovering right after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when 4 men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.

    More >>

  • Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    Woman trapped after two vehicle crash

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

    One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Blizzard warnings and watches posted for much of Nebraska

    UPDATE: Blizzard warnings and watches posted for much of Nebraska

    A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.  A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus. 

    More >>

    A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.  A winter storm watch has been posted for other cities including Seward, York, Columbus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.