Home Burglary in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A man is recovering right now after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when four men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.

The suspects stole several items including a wallet, marijuana, and $200.

Officers say 32 year–old Joseph Delle was seen running from the home and a search discovered he had some of the victims belongings.

He has been arrested for robbery.