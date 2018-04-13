Man Arrested at Holmes Lake

Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol: As the National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Storm Watches for a majority of Nebraska counties, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be prepared for the potential of hazardous conditions. The expected storm could make driving difficult in many parts of the state. “Some forecasts for this storm are indicating the possibility of more than a foot of snow in parts of northern Nebra...