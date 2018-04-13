Gov. Ricketts talks about E-15 sales

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

At the Emerging Issues Forum in Omaha Governor Pete Ricketts spoke with some ethanol supporters and farmers about where he wants to see with ethanol sales in the United States.



"This is a big, big, big deal when that is fully implemented into the domestic market place," said Gov. Pete Ricketts.



The main topic at the Emerging Issues Forum this year is the sale of E–15 ethanol gasoline, we usually see the E–10 gas at the pump, but some offer E–15.

E-15 gasoline is 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, but currently you can only buy E–15 gasoline eight months out of the year. The governor wants to see that change because of the economic impact it could have for the state of Nebraska



"In 2018 about 40% of our corn will go to Ethanol plant so that is a big deal for our state with regard to where our corn crop goes and the support for the commodities prices," says Gov. Pete Ricketts.

This Emerging Issues Forum comes just one day after Gov. Ricketts and 16 other lawmakers met with President Donald Trump to talk about the sales of E–15.



"Yesterday we had a really interesting and exciting meeting where the president came out and said that he supports E–15 all year round," commented Gov. Pete Ricketts "and that is a big deal we've been asking for that for quite sometime."



If President Trump was to finalize a deal to have E–15 sales all year round and to sell E–15 to other countries it could mean big jump in the state's economy.



"From a farmer standpoint a full international implementation of the E–15 program would take about two and half billion more bushels of corn every year," said Ethanol Board Chairman Jan tenBensel.

President Trump has not yet made a decision about E–15 gasoline sales here in the United States, but the current plan would increase the ethanol sales all year round.