NEB BSB: Huskers Fall in First Game of Doubleheader

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - Nebraska (15-17, 2-7 Big Ten) dropped the first game of a Friday doubleheader and the opening game of a three-game series to Big Ten rival Iowa by a score of 7-1 at Hawks Field.

The Huskers scored first on an unearned run and led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Hawkeyes (21-10, 6-3 Big Ten) scored seven unanswered runs and Iowa lefty Nick Allgeyer gave up just the unearned run and held the Huskers scoreless over the final eight innings while allowing just five hits to earn the win and move to 4-3 on the season. In addition to the five hits, the Huskers worked four walks off Allgeyer and the Hawkeyes committed three errors, but NU left eight runners on base and grounded into four double plays.

Scott Schreiber went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk and extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Friday. Luke Roskam notched a pair of hits, as he went 2-for-4.

Right-hander Luis Alvarado started for the Huskers and worked 3.1 innings, his shortest start of the season, and was charged with the loss as he drops to 2-4 on the year. He gave up three runs on three hits, while striking out five with three walks. Jake McSteen worked 2.2 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts, while Reece Eddins pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Ethan Frazier pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

Alvarado worked around a two-out walk in the first inning, recording two strikeouts and a popout. In the bottom of the first, Nebraska jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Jesse Wilkening. After Zac Repinski reached on an error to lead off the inning, Schreiber singled to right field to extend his hitting streak, before Wilkening roped a single up the middle to plate Repinski and put the Huskers on the board. Allgeyer settled in, as he got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to leave a pair of Huskers on base.

Iowa loaded the bases after a two-out rally in the top of the second, but Alvarado limited the damage to just one run. After retiring the first two batters of the inning, three consecutive Hawkeyes reached base on a pair of walks and a single. Iowa scored a run on a wild pitch, but Alvarado got out of the inning with a groundout to short. In the bottom of the inning, Zac Luckey hit a one-out double, but the Huskers couldn't advance him.

After the Hawkeyes put runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the third, Wilkening caught Lorenzo Elion trying to steal second to end the inning. Schreiber reached to lead off the bottom of the third, but was erased on a double play. Luke Roskam singled to short, but a grounder to third ended the inning.

Iowa scored two more in the third. After a hit batter and a double, McSteen came on in relief of Alvarado, but gave up a double on a bouncing ball over the head of Schrieber at first to bring in a pair of runs. McSteen set down the next two batters to get out of the inning with no further damage. Carter Cross reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but a double play ended the inning.

McSteen retired the side in order in the top of the fifth. Joe Acker led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, but was erased on a double play for the third consecutive inning. Schreiber reached on an error to give the Huskers a two-out baserunner, but a strikeout in the following at bat ended the frame.

After a Hawkeye reached on an error, McSteen set down the next three batters in order in the top of the sixth. NU left two on the basepaths in the bottom of the sixth. Jaxon Hallmark walked and Gunner Hellstrom singled to right-center field and Nolan Hakel pinch ran for him, but the next two Huskers were retired.

Reece Eddins pitched the seventh and worked around a hit and a walk to hold the Hawkeyes scoreless in the top of the seventh. Schreiber reached on a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but did not advance.

Iowa got to Eddins and Ethan Frazier for three runs in the eighth. After striking out the first two batters, Eddins gave up a double and a single as Iowa plated a run. The Hawkeyes hit back-to-back doubles off Frazier to plate two more to take a 6-1 lead before Frazier got out of the inning on a popout. Roskam led off the bottom of the inning with a single, but a double-play and a strikeout ended the threat.

The Hawkeyes plated another run in the ninth after a two-out walk and a double. The Huskers put two on base in the bottom of the ninth as pinch-hitter Alex Henwood doubled and Ben Klenke walked, but NU could not advance them.

The second game of Friday's doubleheader is set to begin at approximately 5:50 p.m. (CT).