Police arrest three in copper burglaries

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Mitchell Wachter, Bryn Rusco and Charles Hellbusch are all behind bars accused of stealing copper pipes. 

"LPD received tips and spoke to several scrap metal recycling facilities, they were able to develop suspects involved in these cases," Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said.

It's with these tips they narrowed down three suspects, the first under arrest is Mitchell Wachter.

Wachter is accused of a copper burglary where he pulled a gun on a man who confronted him, police said. 

They said he later assaulted an officer while trying to escape an unlocked interview room.

Rusco and Hellbusch were arrested Thursday morning after weeks of surveillance.

"Yesterday morning surveillance confirmed both suspects had entered through a home in the perimeter fence around a business at 4611 West Adams," Sands said. "Approximately 30 minutes later they were both arrested with $400 worth of stolen copper."

All three men appeared in court today. Court officials say all three have extensive criminal histories, and are in custody with bond set over $75,000 each.

Police say they don't yet know which burglaries the three are connected with, and are asking you to keep sending in tips if you know anything about these crimes- call 402-441-6000.

