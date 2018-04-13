Two arrested in connection with Edgar Union Jr. death

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police have arrested two teens in connection to the homicide of Edgar Union Jr.

Americle Fuqua and Perrion Bluford, both 17-years-old, are believed to be accessories in the crime.

Court documents said Fuqua may have driven the shooter and others away from the scene. The arrest affidavit also said Fuqua initially lied about being at the scene, and leaving alone, which may have allowed the shooter to get away.

The affidavit also said Fuqua and the suspect have ties to the same gang.

Based on court documents, it appears police know who the shooter is, but are not identifying the suspect at this time.

The fatal shooting happened March 26 near Union College. It left 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. dead. He leaves behind five young daughters.

Lincoln Police have no comments on these arrests, or the investigation, at this time.