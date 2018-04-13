UPDATE: Warrant issued in shooting death of Edgar Union Jr.

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Warrant issued for 2nd degree murder in shooting death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr., Lincoln Police say.

The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. led to an arrest warrant being issued for 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

At this time, the Lincoln Police Department will not be releasing the subject of the arrest warrant’s name or details supporting the issuance of the warrant because it would impede the Lincoln Police Department’s apprehension efforts, hinder the ongoing investigation, and potentially jeopardize the safety of officers attempting to apprehend the subject.

Investigators are actively pursuing all leads and appreciate the assistance received from the public and Lincoln Public Schools.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402.441.6000.

Lincoln Police have arrested two teens in connection to the homicide of Edgar Union Jr.

Americle Fuqua and Perrion Bluford, both 17-years-old, are believed to be accessories in the crime.

Court documents said Fuqua may have driven the shooter and others away from the scene. The arrest affidavit also said Fuqua initially lied about being at the scene, and leaving alone, which may have allowed the shooter to get away.

The affidavit also said Fuqua and the suspect have ties to the same gang.

Based on court documents, it appears police know who the shooter is, but are not identifying the suspect at this time.

The fatal shooting happened March 26 near Union College. It left 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. dead. He leaves behind five young daughters.

Lincoln Police have no comments on these arrests, or the investigation, at this time.