UPDATE: Warrant issued in shooting death of Edgar Union Jr. - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: warrant issued in connection to shooting death of Edgar Union Jr.

UPDATE: Warrant issued in shooting death of Edgar Union Jr.

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

UPDATE: Warrant issued for 2nd degree murder in shooting death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr., Lincoln Police say. 

The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. led to an arrest warrant being issued for 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

At this time, the Lincoln Police Department will not be releasing the subject of the arrest warrant’s name or details supporting the issuance of the warrant because it would impede the Lincoln Police Department’s apprehension efforts, hinder the ongoing investigation, and potentially jeopardize the safety of officers attempting to apprehend the subject.

Investigators are actively pursuing all leads and appreciate the assistance received from the public and Lincoln Public Schools.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402.441.6000.

Lincoln Police have arrested two teens in connection to the homicide of Edgar Union Jr.

Americle Fuqua and Perrion Bluford, both 17-years-old, are believed to be accessories in the crime. 

Court documents said Fuqua may have driven the shooter and others away from the scene. The arrest affidavit also said Fuqua initially lied about being at the scene, and leaving alone, which may have allowed the shooter to get away.

The affidavit also said Fuqua and the suspect have ties to the same gang.

Based on court documents, it appears police know who the shooter is, but are not identifying the suspect at this time. 

The fatal shooting happened March 26 near Union College. It left 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. dead. He leaves behind five young daughters. 

Lincoln Police have no comments on these arrests, or the investigation, at this time. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police responding to burglary in southeast Lincoln

    Police responding to burglary in southeast Lincoln

    Police responding to burglary in southeast Lincoln

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln police responded to a burglary on the 4200 block of Lowell Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning. The caller said their alarm system went off after two people tried to break into the caller's attached garage. The burglars fled on foot into the dark. Lincoln police are on scene, have a perimeter set, and a K-9 track in progress. This is a developing story, we will have more updates as they come available. More >>
    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln police responded to a burglary on the 4200 block of Lowell Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning. The caller said their alarm system went off after two people tried to break into the caller's attached garage. The burglars fled on foot into the dark. Lincoln police are on scene, have a perimeter set, and a K-9 track in progress. This is a developing story, we will have more updates as they come available. More >>

  • LSO has another big drug bust on I-80

    LSO has another big drug bust on I-80

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies made a large drug bust at mile marker 397 on I-80 Saturday.  A captain with the department said deputies pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Sierra-Quezada for an improper lane change. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana and could see cannabis edibles in the vehicle.  A search found a THC vapor pen, cannabis edible cookies and 114 pounds of high grade marijuana vacuum...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies made a large drug bust at mile marker 397 on I-80 Saturday.  A captain with the department said deputies pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Sierra-Quezada for an improper lane change. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana and could see cannabis edibles in the vehicle.  A search found a THC vapor pen, cannabis edible cookies and 114 pounds of high grade marijuana vacuum...

    More >>

  • Computer virus scam almost costs Lincoln woman $500

    Computer virus scam almost costs Lincoln woman $500

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 78-year-old woman was nearly scammed out of $495.  Police said the Lincoln woman reported that a pop-up window on her computer told her the computer had a virus. She believed it was real and allowed a company to access her computer.  She then used her credit card to pay the company for their services, $495.  Police said she soon realized it was a scam and she contacted her credit card company to stop t...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 78-year-old woman was nearly scammed out of $495.  Police said the Lincoln woman reported that a pop-up window on her computer told her the computer had a virus. She believed it was real and allowed a company to access her computer.  She then used her credit card to pay the company for their services, $495.  Police said she soon realized it was a scam and she contacted her credit card company to stop t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.