NEB SB: Ten-Run Inning Helps Huskers Crush Purdue, 10-1

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska softball team (30-15, 8-5 Big Ten) picked up its 30th win of the season in its second game of the day after beating Purdue (11-31, 3-8 Big Ten) by a score of 10-1 in five innings.

Nebraska scored all 10 of its runs in the first inning. Kaylan Jablonski and Madi Unzicker each had two hits. Jablonski hit a grand slam that scored Nebraska's first four runs. Alyvia Simmons, Tristen Edwards, Taylor Otte and Lexey Kneib each had one hit for the Huskers as well.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 21-9, pitching 4.0 innings. She gave up one run on three hits. She also had two walks and four strikeouts. Regan Mergele pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up one hit and had one strikeout.

Purdue's Sydney Bates dropped to 4-12 on the season. She pitched less than one inning and gave up three runs on three walks.

In the first inning, Nebraska sent 14 batters to the plate. Simmons, Barrow and Edwards each drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Jablonski then hit a grand slam to give the Huskers a 4-0 lead. Three singles from Madi Unzicker, Otte and Kneib loaded the bases again and Olivia Ferrell was hit by a pitch to score another run. Metzler reached on a fielder's choice, but the lead runner was out at home. Simmons singled to score two more runs. Barrow drew a walk to load the bases again and Edwards double to give Nebraska a 10-0 lead.

Purdue scored one run in the fourth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. A fielder's choice got the lead runner out at home, but a single scored one run.

Nebraska and Purdue will play game three of the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be available on BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required), as well as Huskers.com (radio).