NEB SB: Huskers Win Game One of Purdue Doubleheader, 8-7

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- In a back-and-forth battle, the Nebraska softball team won its first of two games against Purdue on Friday by a score of 8-7 in eight innings.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 20-9 on the season. She pitched 6.0 innings and gave up four runs on six hits. She also had two walk and three strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell pitched 2.0 innings of relief. She gave up three hits and three runs. She also had one walk and one strikeout.

Ferrell also helped the team on offense. She went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, including the game-winning RBI. Her RBIs were also the first of her career. Tristen Edwards had an impressive day at the plate. She went 4-for-4 with one run, one walk and two RBIs. Laura Barrow also had two hits and three runs. Taylor Otte also had a multi-hit game, getting two hits and scoring one run. She also had an RBI. Alyvia Simmons, Madi Unzicker and Gina Metzler also had one hit for the Huskers.

Nebraska scored one run in the first. Barrow drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, Edwards singled to score Barrow and give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

Purdue tied it up in the second. The Boilermakers put one runner on after a fielder's choice. She moved to second on a wild pitch and score on a single.

Nebraska took back the lead in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs - all with two outs. Cassidy drew a walk and Metzler singled to put two runners on. Then, Simmons tripled to centerfield to score two more runs. Barrow drew another walk to put runners on the corners. Edwards singled to score Simmons.

In the third, Purdue hit two singles and a home run to tie things up 4-4.

Purdue took the lead in the fourth with a solo homer to right field.

In the fifth, back-to-back singles from Barrow and Edwards put two runners on with no outs. The Boilermakers retired the next two batters, but Otte came in clutch with a single down the middle to score Barrow and tie the game 5-5. Otte also moved to second on the throw to home. Ferrell then hit a double to score both Edwards and Barrow and give the Huskers a 7-5 lead.

In the sixth, a two-run homer from Purdue tied the game at 7-7.

Nebraska put two runners on with two outs after Barrow drew a walk and Edwards singled, but a flyout ended the inning.

In the seventh, Madi Unzicker hit a leadoff double. Rylie Unzicker pinch ran for her. Otte delivered a perfect bunt. She reached first and allowed Rylie Unzicker to get to third. A groundout moved Otte to second. Rylie Unzicker got out at home in a steal attempt. Otte moved to third on the same play. Cassidy drew a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. Metzler was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but a groundout pushed the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, Barrow hit a leadoff single. Edwards was intentionally walked to move the winning run to second. Madi Unzicker was also walked to load the bases. Olivia Ferrell was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run.

The teams will play game two of the doubleheader at approximately 6:07 p.m.. The game will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required).