Lincoln reverend Don Coleman dies at 80

A well-known Lincoln reverend has died. 

Rev. Don Coleman passed away Thursday at the age of 80. 

Coleman was widely known for his role as founder of the Lincoln chapter of MAD DADS. 

The group painted over gang graffiti and gave bicycles to hundreds of area kids. 

A viewing for Coleman will be held Friday, April 20th at Roper and Sons Funeral Home near 43rd and O. 

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2. 

