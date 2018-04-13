Lincoln reverend Don Coleman dies at 80

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Mitchell Wachter, Bryn Rusco and Charles Hellbusch are all behind bars accused of stealing copper pipes. "LPD received tips and spoke to several scrap metal recycling facilities, they were able to develop suspects involved in these cases." IT'S WITH THESE TIPS THEY NARROWED DOWN THREE SUSPECTS.... THE FIRST UNDER ARREST... MITCHELL WACHTER... //NATS// WHO WAS WANTED FOR A COPPER BURGLARY WHERE POL...More >>
A man is recovering right after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when 4 men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.More >>
A Lincoln man was arrested after shooting an air–soft rifle in Holmes Lake Thursday.More >>
Predicted snowstorm causing postponements.More >>
If six-year-old Tristen Allen could have one thing in the world, it would be tickets to his first ever Monster Jam event. On Friday night, his wish came true, plus some more surprises along the way.More >>
