NEB BSB: Altavilla Homers Twice as NU Splits Doubleheader

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (16-17, 3-7 Big Ten) bounced back from its loss in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader against Iowa to win the second game, 10-4, at Hawks Field.

Junior right-hander Matt Waldron went 7.0 innings and recorded four strikeouts while allowing three runs on three hits. Paul Tillotson came in for 1.0 scoreless inning of relief before Mike Waldron finished the game with 1.0 inning.

Junior Angelo Altavilla blasted his first two home runs of the season during a 2-for-4 game with three RBIs. He was one of three Huskers to produce multi-hit performances in the second game of the doubleheader, along with Luke Roskam (2-for-3) and Gunner Hellstrom (2-for-2).

After allowing a solo home run in the top of the first, the Huskers responded with four runs in the bottom of the third. Hellstrom singled up the middle before back-to-back flyouts. Jesse Wilkening launched his fifth home run of the season to drive in Hellstrom. Roskam doubled before Altavilla smashed his first homer of the game.

Iowa responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to trim NU’s lead to 4-3. In the fifth inning, Altavilla hit a solo shot to extend the lead to 5-3. Nebraska added four runs in the seventh before one run in the eighth.

In the seventh, Wilkening drew a leadoff walk before scoring on Roskam’s double. Roskam advanced to third when Jaxon Hallmark singled to right field. Ben Klenke walked to load the bases. Alex Henwood’s groundout scored Roskam before Hellstrom’s double added two more runs.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPNU.