Travel conditions around the state

Travel conditions around the state

Travel conditions continue to deteriorate across the state as snow, rain, and wind pushes eastward.

Portions of I-80 west of Kearney are closed due to blizzard conditions.

Travel is not recommended today, but if you must travel check the Nebraska 511 map for the latest conditions.

