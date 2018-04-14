Travel conditions around the state

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln Police have arrested two teens in connection to the homicide of Edgar Union Jr. Americle Fuqua and Perrion Bluford, both 17-years-old, are believed to be accessories in the crime. Court documents said Fuqua may have driven the shooter and others away from the scene. The arrest affidavit also said Fuqua initially lied about being at the scene, and leaving alone, which may have allowed the shooter to get awa...

